Découvrez les candidats de la 4e circonscription
- Se présentent sur la 4ème circonscription (Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph 1, Saint-Joseph 2, Saint-Pierre 1, Saint-Pierre 2, Saint-Pierre 3, Saint-Pierre 4)
Député sortant : Patrick Lebreton (PS)
– Maximim Banon (PCR)
– Serge Latchoumanin (LO)
– Corinne Bédier (France Insoumise)
– Philippe Ghanty (FN)
– Jean-François Sarpedon (Ecolo)
– Anais Patel (REM)
– Virginie Gobalou (Progrès 974)
– David Lorion (LR)
– Hermann Rifosta (DvD)
– Danon Lutchmee Odayen (EELV)
– Bernard Von Pine (Dvd)
– Sophie Senac (UPR)
